Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikas Bahl's former wife Richa Dubey slams 'gutsy, fearless' Kangana

Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Kangana, who has worked with Bahl in "Queen", on why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his inappropriate actions.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Director Vikas Bahl (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vikas Bahl's ex wife Richa Dubey came out in support of the filmmaker and slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for saying that the "Queen" director used to 'bury his face in her neck' and 'hold her really tight'.

Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Kangana, who has worked with Bahl in "Queen", on why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his inappropriate actions.

She shared a post which read: "This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?"

Dubey added that "would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work."

"You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person... I don't understand this at all."

Dubey then mentioned certain "loopholes" in the actress's story that included performing together (Kangana and Vikas) an "item number" at Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta's wedding in 2015 to sharing "extremely friendly messages" till date.

Bahl was accused by a woman, who was a previous Phantom Films employee, of sexually harassing her repeatedly after the first incident in 2015 in Goa.

Post that, Kangana had alleged that Bahl used to 'bury his face in her neck' and 'hold her really tight' to which Dubey slammed the actress and says that "this is not a #MeToo but a meme".

She concluded by saying that she was not interested in a media battle with Kangana and asked her to stop.

Phantom Films, which Bahl was a part of with business partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, has also been dissolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Richa Dubey Vikas Bahl Kangana Ranaut #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp