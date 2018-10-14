Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Farhad Samji replaces Sajid Khan as 'Housefull 4' director after sexual harassment accusations

Sajid stepped down as the film's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

Published: 14th October 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Housefull_4

(L-R) The 'Housefull 4' team Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Sajid Khan, Kriti Kharbhanda and Farah Khan. (File Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of "Housefull 4" after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"'Housefull 3' director Farhad Samji will now direct 'Housefull 4'," a spokesperson for production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told IANS via WhatsApp on Saturday.

Sajid stepped down as the film's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cancelled the film's shoot until further investigation as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.

"This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay had said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farhad Samji Sajid Khan metoo Housefull 4 sexual misconduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp