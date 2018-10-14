Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan drops 'clue' about 'Sacred Games' season 2 future

Published: 14th October 2018 07:34 PM

Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in a scene from Netflix web series 'Sacred Games'.

MUMBAI: "Sacred Games" star Saif Ali Khan has hinted that the core team of the Netflix series including showrunners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramadtiya Motwane, and writer Varun Grover, may see a shuffle in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The actor, who plays Sartaj Singh in the streaming giant's first India original series, compared the situation with Hollywood star Kevin Spacey's ouster from "House of Cards".

"We have been talking constantly. They don't like me talking about the show anyways. I like working with them, they are brilliant. They want to keep it a secret. But I want to give you a clue.

There was a terrible scandal concerning Kevin Spacey and he had a show 'House of Cards', the show is going on but Spacey is not there.

Let that be a clue," Saif told PTI.

"Why should I bear the brunt and even why anyone of us? who are not twisted or molesters," he added.

Netflix said last week it was assessing its options ahead of the shoot of "Sacred Games" season two in the wake of a controversy surrounding now dissolved Phantom Films and Grover.

"At this time we are evaluating options on the path forward," the statement read.

Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Vikas Bahl as one of the partners along side Kashyap, Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had alleged that Bahl behaved inappropriately with her during a trip to Goa in 2015.

Before the victim's account went public in a recent interview, Kashyap and Motwane put out statements and announced that their production house Phantom Films stands dissolved.

Writer-lyricist Grover was anonymously accused of sexually harassing a junior in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a charge he categorically denied.

 

