#MeToo: Founder of top celebrity management firm sacked after sexual harassment charges

A daily newspaper had published anonymous accounts of the four survivors, who accused KWAN Entertainment's Anirban Das Blah of sexual harassment.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The #MeToo movement hit the Bollywood yet again on Tuesday, with Anirban Das Blah, founder of KWAN Entertainment, one of the biggest celebrity management companies, forced to step down after four women, who wish to remain anonymous, came forward to level charges of sexual harassment against him.

“We have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect,” said a statement issued by the entertainment and marketing company.

“Past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment,” the statement said, adding that KWAN was committed to creating a “safe and secure” working environment.

“We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner. As a responsible corporate, we have taken assistance to ensure that we have efficient and appropriate processes to redress any complaint of misconduct in accordance with the law,” the company’s statement read.

A daily newspaper had published the anonymous accounts of the four survivors. “He told me I had small breasts and hence, won’t have a long run in the Indian market,” one woman recalled.

An actress said he asked her “if I would be willing to be part of an unnatural sex set-up. I asked him to back off in harsh words and left the meeting”, she said, adding that she stopped getting brand offers and some of her endorsement deals were transferred to other actresses.

