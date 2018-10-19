Home Entertainment Hindi

Will try to make one movie a year: Prashant Ingole

Lyricist Prashant Ingole makes his directorial debut with the short film "Budh" (Awakening).

Published: 19th October 2018 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Ingole

Prashant Ingole with Aditya Narayan, ( Photo @PrashantIngole1)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prashant Ingole, known for contributing to Bollywood movies like "Mary Kom" and "Bajirao Mastani" as a lyricist, has made his directorial debut with the short film "Budh" (Awakening). He says he will try to make at least one movie every year.

"Writing lyrics is my first love. I will make films for the love of it... the ones which will give some message to the society and at the same time, will entertain people. I will try to make one movie a year and write for four to five films as a lyricist," Ingole told IANS.

Meanwhile, "Budh" was screened at the Delhi International Film Festival on Thursday.

"The film was made for film festivals. I might release it next year on the digital platform," said Ingole, who is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate.

Starring Richa Meena, Sudeep Sarangi, Geetanjali Mishra, Vineet Sharma, Sabina Jat and Devendra Prajapati, the short is based on three women from different states in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Ingole Budh Delhi International Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp