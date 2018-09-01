Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Rampal suffers ligament tear

The 45-year-old on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen getting out from a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine at a hospital.

Published: 01st September 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Rampal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his film "Paltan", actor Arjun Rampal has injured his ligament in an accident.

The 45-year-old on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen getting out from a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at a hospital.

Along with the video, he wrote: "Torn my Anterior Cruciate Ligament(ACL)..bummer. Bad timing. Accidents, MRI and bedridden."

Directed by J.P. Dutta, "Paltan" is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

 

Torn my ACL....bummer. Bad timing. #accidents #MRI #bedridden

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

The film is slated to release on September 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjun Rampal Paltan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to