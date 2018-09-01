Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar is 'missing' her 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' team

Reminiscing her character of Sugandha in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, the 29-year-old thanked director RS Prasanna, producer Aanand L Rai and screenwriter Hitesh Kewalya for the experience.

Published: 01st September 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrating one year of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar said she misses the team of the 2017 hit.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star took to social media to share a poster of the comedy-drama.

Ayushmann, too, posted a quirky video on Twitter, writing how the film will always be special.

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is a remake of Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham'. The comedy-drama got five nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana, best actress for Pednekar and best-supporting actress for Seema Pahwa.

On the work front, Bhumi is currently busy with her upcoming film 'Son Chiraiya' alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput . The crime thriller which is being directed by Abhishek Chaubey also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana.

