Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Mexican vacation

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Looks like the newly-engaged Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't get enough of each other! The lovebirds recently went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.

A source told E! News, that the duo stayed the night at the oceanfront hotel One and Only Palmilla, before visiting Acre Baja for a tour of the agave fields and farmland.

"They ate a long leisurely lunch at Flora Farms where they learned about the local produce and farm to table cuisine," the insider shared. They were all smiles while interacting with the staff and were excited to learn.

The source added that the couple held hands as they walked the property and loved the food so much that they decided to take their drinks with them when they headed to the airport to board their private jet for Guadalajara.

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, the much-in-love couple confirmed their engagement last month with a roka on August 18, followed by a private after party in Mumbai. Both the events were attended by near and dear ones of the couple.

Soon after the ceremony, Nick flew to the US while PeeCee stayed back to continue shooting for her upcoming project 'The Sky is Pink.'