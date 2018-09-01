Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonu Sood responds to Kangana Ranaut: Making it all about male chauvinism is ridiculous

Sonu on Saturday came out with an official statement, saying gender had no play in his decision to walk out of the historical drama directed by Krish.

It was reported that the makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will tweak the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film 'Simmba'. But the plan didn't work.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for playing the "woman card" and making his exit from "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" an issue about "male chauvinism".

Sonu has walked out of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" owing to his professional commitment towards 'Simmba'. But Kangana, the leading lady of the film, has claimed that he left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director".

Sonu on Saturday came out with an official statement, saying gender had no play in his decision to walk out of the historical drama directed by Krish.

"Kangana is a dear friend and she will always remain one but this constant playing the woman card, the victim card and making this entire issue about male chauvinism is ridiculous," Sonu said in a statement.

"The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let's not confuse the two. I have worked with Farah Khan who is a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends. That's all I would like to say," he added.

With Krish being busy with his other film, Kangana has stepped in to direct the patchwork of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", which tells the story of Rani Laxmibai.

Sonu, who plays a grey character in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", has grown a beard as part of his look and is busy shooting for the film. But the actor was supposed to have been clean shaven like a warrior in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.

It was reported that the makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will tweak the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film "Simmba". But the plan didn't work.

"Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" is slated to release on January 25 next year.

