Important for women to be fearless: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Published: 02nd September 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in challenging the norms, be it with her film choices like "Chameli", "Asoka" and "Jab We Met", or her decision to flaunt her baby bump, and the actor says it is necessary for women to be fearless to succeed in their lives.

The 37-year-old actor says women should not shy away from living life on their own terms and even fight, if need be.

"It is important for women to be fearless. It is necessary to be fearless in your choices. I am a fearless person myself. Be it the choice of roles I have made, the way I lived my life post marriage or after a baby."

"The idea is that a woman should constantly live her life the way she wants. It should be (done) fearlessly and confidently. That has been my mantra of life," Kareena told PTI on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

The actor, who is considered to be the modern-day Bollywood diva, says she does not take the tag seriously and lives her life as normally as any other woman.

"I don't consider myself a diva.I think I am as normal a person as anyone else. I stay in my most normal clothes. I think I am the most normally dressed person when I am flying. I never sport an airport look."

"Being a diva or being glamorous comes naturally to me. I don't know how and why it is like that. But I like it when people say I am a diva or a fashion icon. But at the same time, there is a side of me when I am without any make-up, like any other woman. When I am at home with my family, I am just myself," she said.

Kareena, who was last seen in "Veere Di Wedding", will soon start working on a Dharma Productions project opposite Akshay Kumar.

The actor is also part of the multistarrer "Takht", to be directed by Karan Johar.

The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

It is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Kareena is excited about working with Ranveer and said reuniting with Karan is like homecoming.

