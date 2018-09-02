Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture from 'Stree' days

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nostalgic Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback picture from the time she was shooting for the horror flick 'Stree'.

She took to Instagram to post a picture where the actor is seen sitting along with co-star Rajkummar Rao and other crew members.

(Photo | Instagram)

Expressing her gratitude to be a part of the film, she wrote alongside, "#STREE shoot throwback! Deeply grateful for the love for #STREE. Every moment on this film has been special & memorable & I feel so blessed to be a part of a film like this. Thank you all so much Missing from the photo - DK, @nowitsabhi , @pvijan & Dinoo"

The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, was released on August 31.