I was destined to play Kukoo: Sacred Games-star Kubbra Sait

Sridevi S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sacred Games craze refuses to die down. And as India’s first Netflix original garners itself a huge fan following, so does Bengaluru girl Kubbra Sait. Her role as Kukoo, a transgender bar dancer, has been widely appreciated. During a tête-a-tête with CE, she talks about playing Kukoo, the fame, the memes that followed and more.

How is B-town treating you? How has life changed post Sacred Games?



Bollywood has suddenly woken and been like ‘Wow! Where were you?’, and I’m like, I’m right here and I’ve been here all along. It’s been an interesting change. But then ultimately, it is timing. If Kukoo had happened five years ago, it wouldn’t have been accepted well; and five years down the line, it will be very normal.

How would you like to describe Kukoo?

Kukoo is bold. She’s got an inimitable charm. She accepts and owns who she is and is comfortable in her skin.

Cuckoo has suddenly become the voice of the trans community. Do you think this will set a tone for other filmmakers, who mostly show the community in poor light?

I don’t think anybody has done that deliberately. It could also be because there wasn’t a narrative around a character like this. There needs to be truism while writing a character. You can’t throw in one just because it is the flavour of the month. Of course, a window like this, allows makers to explore more characters. But I’m sure there are so many more untouched topics, which also deserve attention. Kukoo came in at the right time and she caught attention because she was written beautifully.

Google Kubbra Sait and the third ‘suggestion’ is ‘Kubbra Sait Gender’. How do you take this?



It’s a huge compliment. If people have turned around and looked at that, I’m glad. This only proves that I was able to do justice to the character.

Most memes on Sacred Games are about Kukoo. What do you have to say?



Once you are a part of memes, you know you are famous. I thoroughly enjoyed all of them and take it sportingly.

How was it to work with Anuraag Kashyap and Nawaz? If you had to describe them in a word, what would it be?

Anurag – genius. Nawaz – super shy, intelligent, and persistent. They are incredibly amazing. They are real and they look at life inside out.

Don’t you think a transperson would have done more justice to the role?



As a viewer, I would’ve appreciated a trans person doing this role. But considering the fact that the makers were auditioning for four months – scrutinising every single human being who wanted to be part of this character, including a trans person – and still could not zero in on anyone because they were unable to sensitively portray the character, I consider this as my destiny.

How comfortable were you in doing the full-frontal nude scene?

Very comfortable, because it was my job. I looked at the scene as the most vulnerable and most layered in the entire series. At no point did I think, ‘Oh my God! Frontal nudity.’ It was more like ‘Oh my God! There is so much pain’. I was playing a character that was so honest that I just wanted to give it as much love as I could.

Would you be a part of the second season as well?



I’m keeping my fingers, toes and every hair strand crossed, to be back. But we don’t know as yet.

How is Gully Boy progressing? What can we expect from Kubbra?



Please expect nothing but the anchor version of Kubbra. It is the first film I’ve signed without giving an audition. I play a tiny, yet interesting, role. There were no lines given to me, and I’ve played myself.