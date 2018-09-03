Mahesh Bhatt unveils new poster of 'Jalebi'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mahesh Bhatt unveiled the poster of his upcoming production, 'Jalebi', and it has surely left the audience wanting for more.

The poster sees 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' fame Rhea Chakraborty hanging out of a train window to kiss debutant Varun Mitra.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote alongside, "In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster."

Directed by debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 12 this year. (ANI)