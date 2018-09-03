Home Entertainment Hindi

Not sure what quintessential Bollywood heroine is: Lisa Haydon

Lisa finds herself lucky to have played a Paris-based Indian in "Queen" and a stylish, over-the-top woman in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Published: 03rd September 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon displays the creation of fashion designer Monisha Jaising during the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week LFW summer/resort 2016 in Mumbai on Satuday. | PTI

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Lisa Haydon, who has featured in films like "Aisha", "Queen" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", wonders what the typical Bollywood heroine is as the world of Hindi films has opened up to a whole variety of narratives and portrayals.

Asked if she finds it difficult to fit in as the quintessential Bollywood heroine, Lisa, who has mostly portrayed atypical roles, told IANS here: "I am not sure what the quintessential Bollywood heroine is because there are such varied films and roles that are coming out these days.

"I am really happy with the films that I have done and I really hope I get to do a lot more in the future."

Lisa finds herself lucky to have played a Paris-based Indian in "Queen" and a stylish, over-the-top woman in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

"I feel very blessed that I got to do a role like 'Queen' and then comedy like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', those two characters for me were totally opposite and I really feel like it was such a pleasure to be able to play two characters that were on opposite ends of the spectrum," she added.

Lisa made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 film "Aisha", and has also featured in "Housefull 3".

While she believes there has always been scope for growth, she says she is "very happy and blessed with what I have been able to do so far".

On the personal front, Lisa in 2017 welcomed her first child, a son named Zack, with husband Dino Lalvani. They had got married in 2016.

Asked about how motherhood has helped her evolve, Lisa said: "I don't think you can escape evolution. When you become a mother, so many things change. For one, your priorities change in a major way, and then you have to learn how to juggle things a lot better while still being true to yourself and being the best parent you possibly can.

"But it certainly has given me a different perspective on things. It really brings into focus what's truly important in life and that is love, of course."

How is she balancing her personal and professional life?

"I think it balances itself quite evenly with the fact that once I got married and had my baby, I automatically took up different responsibilities and my priorities shifted slightly. Of course, I still love my job and I still love to go to work. It is something I never want to give up," said the actress, whose first tryst with showbiz was through the modelling world.

In fact, trying to work out her time between home and work gives her joy.

"It brings me a lot of happiness to be a working-professional mom. I think it's just about making the most wherever you are and picking the best jobs and sticking with it and not doing filler jobs," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lisa Haydon Bollywood Hindi films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India