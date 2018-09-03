'Stree' mints Rs.31.26 crore on opening weekend

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UAE postpones Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' painting unveiling at Louvre
India series shows Test cricket is alive and kicking: Joe Root
65 Lok Sabha members, 29 Rajya Sabha members yet to declare assets: RTI
Chinese President Xi Jinping promotes 'Belt and Road' initiative as Africa growth tool
US continues to press Pakistan to 'indiscriminately' target terror groups: Pentagon
LIC board to meet tomorrow to decide IDBI Bank stake hike plan