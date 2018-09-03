Home Entertainment Hindi

'Stree' mints Rs.31.26 crore on opening weekend

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

'Stree' poster (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After garnering praise from critics, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's quirky horror- comedy 'Stree' received a thumbs up from the audience. The movie has raked in Rs. 31.26 crores on its opening weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the weekend collection of the film saying, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ? 31.26 cr. India biz."

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers.

'Stree' is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck with her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and was released on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stree rajkummar rao Shraddha Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India