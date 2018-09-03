'Stree' mints Rs.31.26 crore on opening weekend

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After garnering praise from critics, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's quirky horror- comedy 'Stree' received a thumbs up from the audience. The movie has raked in Rs. 31.26 crores on its opening weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the weekend collection of the film saying, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ? 31.26 cr. India biz."

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers.

'Stree' is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck with her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and was released on August 31.