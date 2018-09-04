Vishal Bhardwaj, Abhishek Chaubey thank each other for sharing 'life lessons'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Teachers' Day falling on Wednesday, director and screenwriters Vishal Bhardwaj and Abhishek Chaubey share the most valuable lessons they learnt from each other over the years.

Bhardwaj says that Chaubey is the one who taught him how newness can be brought into any genre of a film.

"It was my idea to shoot a film in the badlands but it was Abhishek's vision to treat it like a Western film," he said in a statement.

While Chaubey feels that Bhardwaj educated him that the strength of character does not mean "power over others but an openness towards others".

"You could be vulnerable for others to hurt you but you will also be enriched by ideas," said Chaubey.

In line with the occasion, &Prive HD, the premium English movie destination for nuanced cinema, has come up with Teachers' Day programming - "The Mentors".

The show will see some of the Bollywood personalities sharing learnings from their mentors or mentee along with films like "Hands of Stone", "Million Dollar Baby", "Julie and Julia" and "Coach Carter".