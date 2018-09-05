Home Entertainment Hindi

'Little Things' Season 2 to begin on October 5

Created and written by Dhruv, "Little Things" is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ruchir Arun.

A scene from 'Little Things' (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The second season of 'Little Things', featuring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehghal, will premiere on Netflix on October 5.

The series was acquired by the streaming giant after the popularity of its first season.

It is described as a "realistic, relatable and heartwarming story of a young, modern-day relationship that promises to give you all the feels", read a statement.

Mithila and Dhruv will play a young unmarried couple as they navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The series celebrates the sweet and sour moments of life and their new-age relationship.

