Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be bestowed with Meryl Streep Award for Excellence

The award ceremony, established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood, will take place in Washington DC on September 8.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to add another feather to her already loaded cap. The former Miss World will be bestowed with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, WIFT India said that the 'Fanney Khan' star will be rewarded for showcasing a "distinction in her craft and for expanding the role of women within the entertainment industry."

Speaking about the award named after veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D'Rozario said, "Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavors, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all."

"Our aim here is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men," she elaborated.

Apart from Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and 'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, will also be honoured at the event.

WIFT India is part of WIFT International, a network which promotes professional development and achievement for women in the film industry, video, and other screen-based media.

