It's a surreal feeling: Kiara Advani on working with Akshay, Kareena in 'Good News' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani is excited about working with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in her next "Good News", and says she has already started prepping to match up to the seasoned actors.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"I get butterflies in my stomach when I think of working with them. Akshay sir launched me in 'Fugly' and now to work with him in a film is surreal. I look up to Kareena, I think she is a total diva and one of the most iconic stars of today. I would learn so much by working with them and Diljit," Kiara told PTI.

The film is to be directed by Raj Mehta.

"I play a Punjabi character and then we have these three inherently Punjabi people. I have started prep work so I can match up to them. All three of them are so spontaneous. It's a mad comedy. There will be a lot of improvisation which is going to happen on set so as an actor it is going to be an amazing ride," she added.

Kiara was speaking on the sidelines of an event where she was promoting the first edition of Skechers Performance Walkathon.

The 26-year-old actor said she is currently in the best phase of her life, both personal and professional.

"I am in a very happy place, I'm enjoying life. But I want to work really hard and make all these people who have put faith in me really proud. Not just in Hindi cinema in terms of producers, directors and fans, but also Telugu industry where my film became a huge hit."

"It's so encouraging, humbling. You feel really responsible to live up to these expectations. I am hoping I work my hardest and leave no stone unturned," she added.