Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput name newborn son Zain Kapoor

Shahid, who already has a daughter, two-year-old Misha, with Mira, revealed the name of his son on Twitter.

Published: 07th September 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:40 PM

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, who welcomed their second baby recently, have named him Zain Kapoor.

The couple welcomed their second child, a son, on Wednesday at the Hinduja Hospital here. Before her delivery, Mira was visited by Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim and father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak.

Shahid, 37, who already has a daughter, two-year-old Misha, with Mira, revealed the name of his son on Twitter.

"Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all," the "Padmaavat" actor wrote.

Shahid on Friday came back on Twitter, a day after his official account on the microblogging site was hacked.

The actor, whose account was reportedly hacked by a Turkish hacker group, asked his fans to ignore any kind of communication from his handle in the last 24 hours.

"Hey guys, finally I am back on twitter.  Yes it was hacked. Kindly ignore any communication that came from my handle in the last 24 hours," Shahid tweeted on Friday.

Shahid's Twitter handle was restored after an hour during which the group posted close to 20 tweets.

Shahid Kapoor Zain Kapoor Mira Rajput

