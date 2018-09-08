Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan Akhtar's new English track 'Rearview Mirror' out

The song comes three days after the multi-talented star put out a teaser video about the new single, which is a part of his new 11-song album titled 'Echoes'.

Published: 08th September 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farhan is the singer, producer and the lyricist of this new single. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Farhan Akhtar has finally dropped his new English song 'Rearview Mirror'. The 'Rock On' star's soft rock song has a pinch of old world charm to it.

Farhan shared the link to the lyrical video song on Instagram on Friday and wrote, "#RearviewMirror Out Now. Link in the bio.. over to you.."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Rearview Mirror

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality