Farhan Akhtar's new English track 'Rearview Mirror' out
The song comes three days after the multi-talented star put out a teaser video about the new single, which is a part of his new 11-song album titled 'Echoes'.
Published: 08th September 2018 08:11 AM | Last Updated: 08th September 2018 08:11 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Farhan Akhtar has finally dropped his new English song 'Rearview Mirror'. The 'Rock On' star's soft rock song has a pinch of old world charm to it.
Farhan shared the link to the lyrical video song on Instagram on Friday and wrote, "#RearviewMirror Out Now. Link in the bio.. over to you.."