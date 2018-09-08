Home Entertainment Hindi

Patralekhaa to play Bengali girl in Pradeep Sarkar's film

"City Lights" actress Patralekhaa is excited about playing a Bengali girl in "Arranged Marriage", a short film directed by Pradeep Sarkar as part of an anthology.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Patralekhaa. (Photo | Instagram/patralekhaa/)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "City Lights" actress Patralekhaa is excited about playing a Bengali girl in "Arranged Marriage", a short film directed by Pradeep Sarkar as part of an anthology.

"I am doing this short film for a bigger picture, which has got four stories. 't's an anthology film with Pradeep Sarkar. I am playing the role of a Bengali girl in the movie, which is set in Kolkata," Patralekhaa told IANS.

The film will also be shot in Kolkata.

"We will start shooting it this month-end, and it's a 10-15 days' shoot," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Sarkar's forthcoming movie is "Helicopter Eela", which features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patralekhaa Patralekha Arranged Marriage Pradeep Sarkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality