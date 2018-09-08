Home Entertainment Hindi

TIFF: First look of Indian film on bonded child labour to be out

A private gathering here on Sunday will see film enthusiasts, distributors and festival consultants get a sneak preview of the first look of the film.

The poster of the Brahmanand Singh film (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

TORONTO: The first look of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi-backed film "Jhalki: Tale of a Tireless Sparrow", based on the backdrop of bonded child labour, trafficking and lost childhood, will be launched at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

A private gathering here on Sunday will see film enthusiasts, distributors and festival consultants get a sneak preview of the first look of the film, comprising of a special promo and poster created for the occasion in the presence of the film's makers. The movie marks Brahmanand Singh's debut.

"Jhalki", which will release in India in February next year, engages a folk story with the real brutal world.

Starring Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Govind Namdeo and a few other key players, with a special appearance by Satyarthi, the film is produced by Mobius Films and OMG, with Aanand Chavan.

Vinayak Gawande and Jayesh Parekh are the co-producers and Tanvi Jain is the co-director.

