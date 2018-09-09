Important for women to take time out for themselves without feeling guilty: Deepika Padukone

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone believes women should take time off from their responsibilities without feeling guilty about it.

The 32-year-old actor says in their quest to be "perfect", women at times stop thinking about their own well-being.

"I think women have a tendency of feeling a lot of guilt when they are playing different roles. They are always trying to be perfect. I feel it's important to take out time for yourself and do that without guilt.

"Women are constantly worrying about doing something for somebody else. It is really okay to take some time out for yourselves," Deepika said.

The actor was speaking at a discussion titled "Finding Beauty in Imperfection", organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here on Saturday.

Deepika, who opened up about her battle with depression four years ago, said people should not shy away from sharing their stories as it helps and motivates others suffering from the same problem.

"Be honest and authentic. These are the two things that I learnt. When we talk about honesty about our thoughts and feelings, it's not like we have to tell the whole world. I did it for a different reason.

"I did it because I wanted to help other people and save some lives. In our own little way, if we can be honest by sharing our thoughts and feelings with the people around us, itself makes you feel so much lighter and better," she said.

Deepika said rather than trying to be what others expect from you, people should focus on being authentic to themselves.

"I think being authentic. There is always pressure to fit into certain mold and impress certain people and to live up to other people's expectation.

I personally like to believe that it always more comforting and more rewarding when you are authentic to who you are, your personality, your thoughts and emotions."