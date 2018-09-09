Home Entertainment Hindi

The 'sitting till late’ office culture is widespread, says maker of 'The Viral Office Rant'

In the video, Naveen Polishetty is trying to leave office on time, after wrapping up his work for the day, to enjoy the rest of his evening watching cricket at a pub nearby, over a couple of beers.

Published: 09th September 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

half_day_viral_office_rant

Naveen Polishetty in a still from the video 'Half Day - The Viral Office Rant'.

By Ramzauva Chhakchhuak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since it was uploaded on YouTube in mid August, Half Day, an angst-filled rant about a corporate employee’s justification of choosing not to stay in office beyond the working hours has resonated among many.

The video is a scene from a web series on YouTube – What’s Your Status that was scripted by Bengaluru-based Sandeep Balan and has racked up 17 million views and nearly 7,000 comments.

Helming the scene is the seasoned ranter and actor, Naveen Polishetty who achieved fame after his previous rant on the need for English as a job aspirant for another web series. Talking about the Half Day office rant, Balan says, “To be honest, while writing this scene, I had a strong feeling that this one had the potential to spread across social media as the insight was based on a deep-rooted corporate culture that almost everyone had faced at some point. I wrote this office sequence as part of the committed storyline in What’s Your Status”

Naveen Polishetty in a still from the video.

In the viral scene, TJ (Naveen Polishetty) is trying to leave office on time, after wrapping up his work for the day, to enjoy the rest of his evening watching cricket at a pub nearby, over a couple of beers. That’s when a colleague who is a perennial ‘late-sitter’ passes the sarcastic ‘Half Day’ comment. “Unlike everyone else across corporate offices in the country, who usually just ignore the comment with a smile and move on, I felt it would be really impactful if TJ attempts to end this culture once and for all. The rest is history and almost everyone out there has watched the scene and related to it,” says Balan.

Asked if the scene was inspired from his own experiences, Balan who is also the digital marketing head at United Breweries Ltd, says, “This ‘sitting till late’ office culture is widespread across the nation. And most often, people who practise this consider it to be a barometer for efficiency. I too, like everyone else, have experienced such comments in my previous stints in the media and telecom sectors. And like everyone else, I have usually ignored it but it does keep playing on mind. It also makes you feel guilty for no fault of yours, even though you might have wrapped up your work for the day.”

He adds that most often, the comment is passed in a lighter vein by colleagues who don’t even realise the impact of such a comment on the recipient because this has become so ingrained in the corporate culture and is considered acceptable.

About working with Naveen, Balan says, “The best part was that he had worked in an IT company before and experienced all of this first hand and that really helped immensely. He added a lot of nuances to the scene were dug up from his own experiences, which made it look genuine and honest. He was in the zone and did an amazing job of channeling the frustration of a guy who is tired of such taunts every now and then.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Viral Office Rant Naveen Polishetty Sandeep Balan Half Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality