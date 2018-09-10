Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Madan looking forward to her debut at Toronto Film Festival

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" been selected for the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Madan is excited to take her film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

"Being a newcomer, I'm really excited to be part of such a prestigious film festival in Toronto. It would be a great experience to see your film being screened at the global level and also receiving the feedback from the audience," Radhika said in a statement to IANS.

"It's quite an exciting phase of my career, with two films releasing back to back. It's a surreal feeling," added the actress, who is making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha".

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" is the story of a man who feels no pain at all. The RSVP Films' project is helmed by Vasan Bala. The film will be screened next week at the ongoing TIFF.

It also stars Abhimanyu Dasani -- son of "Maine Pyar Kiya" actress Bhagyashree.

