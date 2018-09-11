Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post with Ranbir Kapoor is too cute to handle

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared a snap in which she can be seen holding balloons and chilling with Ranbir and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

AliaBhatt-RanbirKapoor-Instagram

(L-R) Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on 'Brahmastra' sets. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt just can't take eyes off Ranbir Kapoor, atleast her latest Instagram picture says so..

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared a snap in which she can be seen holding balloons and chilling with Ranbir and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji.

She captioned the photo with a song from Disney's The Lion King, "It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post.

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia and Ranbir Brahmastra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike