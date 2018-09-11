Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post with Ranbir Kapoor is too cute to handle

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt just can't take eyes off Ranbir Kapoor, atleast her latest Instagram picture says so..

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared a snap in which she can be seen holding balloons and chilling with Ranbir and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji.

She captioned the photo with a song from Disney's The Lion King, "It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata."

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.