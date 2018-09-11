Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho! trailer is out

The trailer kick starts with the big news about pregnancy of Ayushmann's mother, played by actor Neena Gupta. 'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra will play Ayushmann's love interest in the film.

Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!' is out and it promises a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy.

The flick will showcase the embarrassment that the lead character has to face owing to his parents' active sex life and the consequences of it.

Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha.

The comedy is helmed by 'Tevar' director, Amit Sharma.

Talking about the film, Amit earlier said, "It's very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of serious concern for the family."

The quirky-comedy is slated to release on October 19.

