Ayushmann Khurrana spent time at blind school for 'Andha Dhun'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a visually impaired pianist in Sriram Raghavan's forthcoming thriller "Andha Dhun", regularly went to a blind school for three months to prepare for his role.

"I wanted to look 100 per cent genuine on screen. It is extremely sensitive to portray someone who is visually impaired and some of the great actors, the world over, have played these characters perfectly with sheer brilliance. I didn't want to let down my director who had faith in me and in my acting skills," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"I went to a blind school for three months regularly to observe body language, mannerisms, reactions and nuances. Today, when I'm seeing the love that the audience is pouring for the trailer and my character, I feel glad that I put myself through this drill.

"It was tough and rigorous and needed all the attention in the world to pick such tricky nuances but acting is as much talent as it is attention to detail," he added.

"Andha Dhun" also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.