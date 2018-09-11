Home Entertainment Hindi

Great films on India being made only by foreigners: Anupam Kher

Without naming the person, Kher said: "Somebody had made a film on it (Mumbai terror attacks), but it was atrocious. That person wanted to cash in on the tragedy."

Published: 11th September 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

TORONTO: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher wonders why great films on India are being made only by foreigners.

In Toronto for the premiere of Australian director Anthony Maras' debut feature film "Hotel Mumbai" based on the September 2008 terror attacks, Kher said: "This is fascinating that the film 'Gandhi' was also made by a foreigner. Now this ('Hotel Mumbai') film has also been made by a foreigner. Thank you, Anthony, for making this movie. This film is a tribute to everybody who has lost a dear one anywhere in the world."

Without naming the person, Kher said: "Somebody had made a film on it (Mumbai terror attacks), but it was atrocious. That person wanted to cash in on the tragedy."

But Anthony's "Hotel Mumbai" "humanises'" the tragedy that Mumbai went through 10 years ago, the actor added.

"The Taj Palace Hotel is not just another hotel. It is an icon and its owner -- the Tatas -- are a respectable name not just in India but also around the world," he said.

At the press conference, Kher revealed that "Hotel Mumbai" is the 501st film of his career.

As he was congratulated by the cast, the veteran actor said even his mother asked him for the first time as to how he did so many films.

"'Hotel Mumbai' is my 501st film. My mother, who is 85, asked me 'How did I do it?'" said Kher.

The movie premiered at the on-going Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anupam Kher 2018 TIFF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike