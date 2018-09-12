Home Entertainment Hindi

Battle of Saragarhi on silver screen: Akshay Kumar unveils 'Kesari' first poster

Published: 12th September 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar look furious in his new movie Kesari. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar shared the first official poster of his upcoming film "Kesari", which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

To mark the anniversary of the Saragarhi battle, Akshay took to Twitter to unveil the poster on Wednesday, suggesting that the film will be high on patriotism level.

In the poster, Akshay, fondly known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood, can be seen as a turbaned Sikh warrior with his hand raised up and holding a rifle. It seems like he is leading an entire unit of turbaned warriors.

He captioned the poster: "On Saragarhi Day, here's the first look of 'Kesari' - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi."

“Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, "Kesari" is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019.

