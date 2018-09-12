Home Entertainment Hindi

Court directs police to lodge FIR against Salman Khan, actors of 'Loveratri'

The complaint claims that 'Loveratri', of which Khan is the producer, contains a lot of vulgarity and hurts the Hindu sentiments.

Published: 12th September 2018

The complainant has taken exception to the title of the film, alleging that it is meant to make fun of the holy festival of Navaratri.

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here on Wednesday directed the police to lodge an FIR against actor Salman Khan and the cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film "Loveratri" on the basis of a complaint that the title and contents of the movie had hurt the Hindu sentiments.

Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Rai directed the Mithanpura police station in the town to lodge an FIR, based on a complaint filed in the court by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

Ojha has taken exception to the title of the film, alleging that it is meant to make fun of the holy festival of Navaratri.

He has also claimed that the film's scheduled release on October 5 is likely to hurt the Hindu sentiments.

In his complaint, in which Khan, who is the producer of the film, its director and actors have been made parties, Ojha has claimed that he has watched the promos of the film and they contained a lot of vulgarity.

The complaint was lodged before the court last week under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 298 (uttering words etc.with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integrity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

