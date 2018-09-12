Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi on board Panga

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Soon after being roped in for the upcoming biopic on Shakeela, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have been cast together in yet another film. The two stars who first starred together in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, will be working alongside Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

Richa Chadha tells us, “I am super excited about the film and to be part of this team. I have been a fan of Ashwini since Nil Battey Sannata and look forward to doing this film.”The actor had first shared the news on Instagram where she wrote, “My family means the world to me. Thanks Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star, you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more panga?”

The director, for her part, welcomed the actor on Twitter, “I admire her as an actor and as a human who has so much depth. Richa Chadha, (I) respect for who you are. Welcome to the Panga family. Let’s together create new stories of love and of course, take Panga for our family.”Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga has screenplay by Tiwari who has also written the film’s dialogues alongside Nikhil Mehrotra. The film is scheduled to release next year.

