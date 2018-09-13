Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan conceptualized entire 'Rangtaari' song: Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma was interacting with media at the "Rangtaari" song launch from 'Loveratri' along with its singer Dev Negi on Wednesday here.

Published: 13th September 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with 'Loveratri', says that his brother-in-law Salman Khan has conceptualized entire 'Rangtaari' song of his debut film.

Aayush Sharma was interacting with media at the "Rangtaari" song launch from 'Loveratri' along with its singer Dev Negi on Wednesday here.

Asked what tips Salman Khan gave him while preparing and shooting for the song, he said: "He gave me tips about body building when I started preparing for the film. It's a film produced by Salman Khan. If we don't show body shots in the film then what's the use of gaining a good physique?

"We have made sure that his loyal audience sees some body shots in the film. He has conceptualised this entire song. I am happy with the initial response to 'Rangtaari' song."

He said that for a long time, Salman used to feel that he can't dance but when he watched the song, he felt happy and said "I never thought you are a good dancer".

'Rangtaari' is the only solo song of Aayush Sharma in 'Loveratri'. It is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Dev Negi, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

"It's a special song for me... We have worked really hard to make this song appealing to the audience and we made a point that it should look grand onscreen.

"For the song, we have shown a college festival where all are dancing so we made an effort to sum up entire energy of the film in this song. For the dancing part, I want to give full credit to Vaibhavi Merchant because I can never believe that I can dance so well in a song," Ayush Sharma said.

Sharing his feeling about dancing for the first time, Aayush said, "Every time a new song gets launched from the film, I feel nervous about what will be the audience reaction to it. Earlier three songs were well received by the audience. I want 'Rangtaari' also to have very good run.

'Loveratri' is a musical romantic drama set against the backdrop of Navratri festival. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala.

The movie stars Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in lead roles.

The film releases on October 5, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aayush Sharma Loveratri Rangtaari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend