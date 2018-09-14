Celebrating Ganesh Puja the celeb way!

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

Be it in Bollywood or Ollywood, celebrities have always flaunted their love for Lord Ganesha. This year too, they brought Ganpati home with cheers. The City Express brings you how these celebrities marked the festival. While some were busy shooting, the lucky ones got to spend some time at home. Actor Sabyasachi Mishra was busy shooting for his upcoming film in Dhenkanal. "I didn't get the time to go pandal hopping. But, before stepping out of my home, I offered my prayers to the Lord," he said.

Actress Archita Sahu and Tamanna Vyas kept it a low-key affair. They stayed indoor and offered their prayers to the lord along with family members. "I miss my school days when I used to rush to my school for the puja. I used to stay till the end of all rituals for the prasad. I love ladoo and the chura-sugar mix," recalled Tamanna,who will be seen opposite Anubhav Mohanty in his next, Prem Kumar: The Salesman of The Year.

Actress Barsha Priydarshi was spotted all decked up in traditional attire. She prayed before the jumbo idol of Lord Ganesha in Cuttack. Actor Arindam Roy's film Ishq Puni Thare alongside Elina was released on this auspicious occasion. However, the actor left for Mumbai on the day of Ganesh Puja.

Actor-turned-politician Akash Das Nayak celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. He visited pandals near his residence and in his constituency. Sporting kurta-pajama, he offered prayers to the lord. "During my college days, I used to remain extremely excited for this festival. We would stay awake all night to make the necessary arrangements for the puja. This was the most interesting part of the festival. On the day of the puja, it was a mandatory affair that I would go to the theatres to watch films with my friends. Nowadays, I don't get the time to do so," he said. On being asked if he would watch Arindam's release during Ganesh Puja, his answer was assertive. "Even if I don't get to watch it during the puja, I will definitely watch it later," he added.

Over to Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol sent online greetings to their friends, family and fans, wishing that the good lord blesses them all.

Celebrities like Anushka, Varun and Vishal Dadlani also urged to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here's what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Ganapati Bappa Moreya!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about Ganesh Chaturthi makes me happy. I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! Ganpati Bappa Morya

Anushka Sharma: Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga. Ganesh Chaturthi.

Varun Dhawan: Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team 'Sui Dhaaga' made a bio degradable Ganapati.

Sunny Deol: May lord Ganesha bless us all. Ganpati Bappa Morya

