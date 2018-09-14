Home Entertainment Hindi

I still feel people don't know me, says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu speaks about her back-to-back releases and says her goal is to become one of the most popular stars of her generation.

Actor Tapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With back-to-back releases, Taapsee Pannu may be on her way to becoming one of the most popular young stars but the actor says she still feels people "don't know" her.

The 31-year-old actor, who has made a mark with her performances in 'Pink', 'Mulk' and her latest release 'Manmarziyaan', does not fear that there is overexposure on her part.

"I don't think I'm at that stage of my career where it's okay if I do one or two films a year.

Honestly, till the time each and every movie-goer knows about me, I will not stop doing multiple films a year.

I still have the feeling that people don't really know me," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

The actor says once she will be able to create her own audience, she will start being more selective in her choices.

"I couldn't have said no to any film post 'Pink'.

I don't regret a single decision of mine.

Even if I made mistakes, they helped me evolve.

Post 'Pink', I don't have any film which I can pick out from my filmography and say 'It would have been better if I hadn't done this film'."

Taapsee says her goal is to become one of the most popular stars of her generation.

"I want to be a star. It doesn't mean that I'll act any less.

My performance will be at par but I want to be a star.

I want the audience to spend their hard earned money on my tickets without doubting.

And when that day comes, I'll believe I'm a star."

The actor believes it is important to be clear headed, confident and aware of her goals.

"It is important to be confident about yourself.

At the same time, you need to have a reality check about yourself and about things around you.

Delusion is something that kills most of the public figures and the day you get delusional, it is like suicide point," she says.

Taapsee credits her directors and writers, including Anurag Kashyap, for giving her memorable parts.

Praising the 'Manmarziyaan' helmer, she says they are like "evil twins".

"We both are like those evil twins, like yin-yang, biggest bullies and critics of each other.

After the film was over, we were like 'What are we doing next together?' He is a great director.

Internationally, he has become the face of directors from India.

Anurag doesn't care about 'what people would say?'.

It is something that connects him, me and my character Rumi."

Taapsee's next film is 'Badla', which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also marks the young actor's second collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

