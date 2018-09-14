Home Entertainment Hindi

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma to star in 'Bypass Road'

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the upcoming film "Bypass Road", which marks the directorial debut of his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Published: 14th September 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Neil Nitin Mukesh (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the upcoming film "Bypass Road", which marks the directorial debut of his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

The film also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, Naman tweeted: "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi we set you on a riveting journey ahead. Presenting Miraj group Production's in association with Nnm Films. Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit kapur. 'Bypass Road'."

The film is a thriller drama.

Neil currently has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include 'Saaho", "Firrkie" and "Ikaa".

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot will be inaugurated at Mukesh's 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and thereafter the film will be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neil Nitin Mukesh Adah Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend