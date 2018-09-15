Home Entertainment Hindi

More trouble for Sonali Bendre, Saif, Tabu in Blackbuck case?

This comes over five months after the four actors were acquitted in the said case, while Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment after being found guilty.

Actor Saif Ali Khan leaves Jodhpur airport to appear in the chief judicial magistrate court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur. (File | PTI)

By ANI

JODHPUR: The state government on Saturday said it will appeal before the Rajasthan High Court against the acquittal of actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and others in the Blackbuck poaching case.

The court, however, acquitted Salman's co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - due to lack of evidence.

In August, a Jodhpur sessions court ruled that the 'Sultan' star will need to seek its permission every time he has to travel abroad.

The ruling came in response to an application filed by the 52-year-old's lawyers, asking for an exemption from seeking permission for foreign travel.

