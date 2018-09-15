Home Entertainment Hindi

Our priorities are clear in life: Anushka Sharma on work-life balance after marriage

Anushka Sharma says even though she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, love their respective professions, they never let it affect their personal life.

Published: 15th September 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma says even though she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, love their respective professions, they never let it affect their personal life.

The actor said they do not let their professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.

"We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously.

"We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world it is about our professions. But in reality it is just normal. It is as normal as any one would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession," Anushka said during a session at the India Today Mind Rocks 2018.

She was promoting her upcoming movie "Sui Dhaaga: Made In India" at the event along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun described Virat as one of the most humble persons he has ever met.

"He is really humble. I knew him even before I became friends with Anushka. He is very down to earth and a great player," he added.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot last year in December in Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi