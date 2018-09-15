There's nothing bad about Tiger: Disha Patani

By Express News Service

Even as rumours of Hrithik Roshan flirting with Disha Patani went viral on the Internet, the actress was in all praise for her rumoured-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. She could barely find any flaws in the Baaghi actor. The actress made this revelation here as she launched a Marks & Spencer store on Friday.

"The best thing about Tiger Shroff is he himself. He is very athletic and hard working. There's nothing bad about him that I know," she said.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff reportedly dismissed such reports as 'silly rumours.' The actress, however, refused to comment on the 'flirting' controversy.

About her upcoming film the Salman Khan-starer 'Bharat', she said it was a beautiful film. "I can't say much. I am paying a trapeze artiste. It is a small role. It is about the journey of a man. I can't tell anything about the story," she added.

When it comes to her acting career, the actress doesn't believe in restricting herself to any particular genre. "I don't know what kind of movies I want to do. I don't think so much. I will not just do any particular kind of films. When I read a script, if it hits me and I feel that this is the kind of film I want to do, I became a part of it. I don't think much," she added. The actress said she couldn't judge or rate herself as an actor.

Speaking to The City Express, she was candid about her fondness for social media. The actress is known for her frequent posts on Instagram. "I don't have a life other than social media. I upload one post a day. It takes only five minutes. If you really want something, you work for it. I love doing Instagram. It is just my way of connecting to people and fans," she said.

Surprisingly, the actress, who has been giving fitness goals to people by uploading her workout videos on the social media, loves to eat sweets. However, she never forgets to burn the calories right. "To stay fit, I work out a lot. I spend most of my day doing some kind of activity. There is no easy way. You have to work hard. You will have to eat well. You will have to eat right. That's it. If you want to gain muscles, you will have to do weight training," she advised the readers.

For Disha, there are some make must-haves. Even on a 'no make-up make-up day' she doesn't forget to add a little bit of colour to her cheeks. "I love putting the tint or sometimes even some lipstick on my cheeks. The blush makes you look fresh and glowy."

The actress said she had collaborated with Marks & Spensers brand as she had been using its attires since childhood. "I relate to this brand. The clothes are very comfortable. I can use them everyday," she added.

Before signing off, the actress said she found Bhubaneswar to be peaceful and clean.