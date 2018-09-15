Upcoming film 'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist

By ANI

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a two-year-old actor is going to play a protagonist in an upcoming Bollywood thriller film 'Pihu'.

Pihu has received accolades at various international film festivals in Vancouver, Palm Springs, Iran, Morocco, and Germany. The film also won an award for the 'Best Film' at Morocco.

(video: IFFI Gao YouTube channel)

The movie which is set to be released on September 28 is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is well known for films 'The Lunchbox', 'Shahid' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'.

The film, which is based on a true story, is directed by journalist-turned-director Vinod Kapri.