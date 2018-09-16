Home Entertainment Hindi

Excited for 'Yubi Lupki': Omung Kumar on directing sports drama again

The director, whose directorial debut was "Mary Kom", biopic on boxing champion MC Mary Kom, said he looking forward to revisit the Northeast.

Published: 16th September 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Omung Kumar. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LONAVLA: Omung Kumar is excited about his forthcoming directorial venture "Yubi Lukpi", a film based on Manipuri sport of the same name that is similar to rugby.

Set in Manipur, the film will centre on the local sport, which is played with coconuts.

"Yubi Lukpi is a crazy thing, nobody knows about it and that is what is exciting. It is like, how do I make Indians aware that we also played rugby. Yubi Lukpi is played by Manipuri people with the coconut. They believe it originated from there," Kumar said in an interview here.

Asked if he would cast some Manipuri actors in the film, the director said, "We are open to cast whoever suits the part. It is not just about who the star or actor is (in the film) but about the whole package."

