Never wanted to be an actor, says Arjun Kapoor

Published: 16th September 2018 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor | Instagram photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for "India's Most Wanted", says that he never wanted to be an actor and instead wanted to be become a director.

Arjun was on Saavn's new podcast "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev" along with actor Rajkummar Rao, where they discussed the reasons of being in films, a statement said.

"I never wanted to be an actor. That is where it is different for Rajkummar and me. He grew up with an inculcated thought of heading towards a direction. I looked like a basketball so I did not really think about acting.

"I think I wanted to become a director the day I saw 'Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and I do not know why, I remember I was in 10th standard and I was awake at 12 at night and I was just watching that film," Arjun said.

Arjun, 32, added that "Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" in English and the Hindi film "Dil Chahta Hai" made him believe that "you can be ambitious, you don't have to be stuck in cliches, you can think beyond, you can move beyond in terms of writing. It was a big leap".

"I don't think without 'Dil Chahta Hai' you would have actors like me and Rajkummar sitting here because you would have to do quintessential Bollywood as cliched stuff. You wouldn't be able to have films that have conversations or banter," he added.

He also said that "Dil Chahta Hai", which features superstar Aamir Khan, led to "Kapoor & Sons" happening in a "very strange way".

"'Kapoor & Sons' was the evolution in terms of thematically you could make things casual from 'Dil Chahta Hai' making friendships casual, having fights casual," he said.

TAGS
Arjun Kapoor India's Most Wanted

