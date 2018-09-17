Radhika Apte knows exactly what the audience will like, says 'AndhaDhun' director Sriram Raghavan

By UNI

NEW DELHI: 'AndhaDhun' director, Sriram Raghavan holds Radhika Apte's opinion in high regard when it comes to working on a project.

Radhika being an omnipresent character in the entertainment world, the filmmaker feels that seeking advice from the actress always works in favour of him.

According to sources, Sriram Raghavan said, "Since Radhika has done films, theatre, web series and worked in a variety of mediums, she knows exactly what the audience will like."

When it comes to their upcoming film 'AndhaDhun', this director-actor duo had lengthy conversations before and during the shoot of this upcoming thriller.

The ace director shares a good rapport with long-term friend and colleague, Radhika, since they worked together for 'Badlapur' in 2015.

'AndhaDhun' will mark the second collaboration of Radhika and Sriram after 'Badlapur'.

'AndhaDhun' stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role.

The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after 'Drishyam'. This will also be the first time that Ayushmann will mark his first association with Sriram Raghavan.

'AndhaDhun' revolves around the story of a blind piano artist showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is slated to release on October 5.