Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer 'Made in China' to release next year

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Made in China", featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is set to open in theatres on August 15, 2019.

Rajkummar made the announcement on his Twitter page on Monday.

The "Stree" actor introduced his and Mouni's characters to the fans and followers.

"Meet Raghu and Rukmini. This Independence Day be independent! #MadeInChina on 15th August, 2019! Mark your calendars!" he tweeted along with a photograph with the leading lady.

The film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Mouni, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur.

The film also stars Boman Irani in a key role.

"Made in China" is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.