Rajkummar Rao's '5 Weddings' postponed again

Initially, '5 Weddings' was slated to release on August 10, and was later pushed to September 21.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Nargis Fakhri and Rajkummar Rao in '5 Weddings'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's upcoming film, '5 Weddings' has been postponed again and will now hit the big screens on October 26.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing, "Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark... #5Weddings gets a new release date: 26 Oct 2018... Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral"

The flick will feature Nargis as a writer who is given the task of writing an article on Indian weddings. She then travels to India, where, the 'Stree' star, a cop, is assigned the responsibility of escorting her. Fakhri's character will also visit Punjab to attend weddings.

The story takes a serious turn when Nargis meets transgenders and discovers some aspects related to their lives. From a writer, her character transforms into an investigative journalist. On their journey, Fakhri and Rao will also delve into romantic space.

Rajkummar Rao

