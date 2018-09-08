Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy to make Bollywood debut with a strong female character: Aishwarya Devan

Aishwarya will appear in 'Kaashi in Search of Ganga' as the lead opposite actor Sharman Joshi who will be playing the title role of Kaashi.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:18 PM

Aishwarya Devan (middle) during the shoot of Kaashi in Search of Ganga.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Devan says she feels happy that her debut role in Bollywood is of a strong female character.

Aishwarya interacted with media on Tuesday for the promotion of her forthcoming film "Kaashi in Search of Ganga". The film will also mark her debut in Bollywood.

Talking about her character Devina, who is a journalist from Lucknow, Aishwarya said, "I haven't done as many strong roles in South films so I am very happy that my debut role in Bollywood is a of a strong female character. The director of this film (Dhiraj Kumar) who is also a debutant, helped me a lot while shooting for the film.

"I didn't have to prepare a lot for Devina, apart from understanding how her job as a journalist framed her strong character and her Lucknowi dialect."

Aishwarya will appear as the lead opposite actor Sharman Joshi who will be playing the title role of Kaashi.

Asked about her experience of working with the "3 Idiots" star, she said, "I never thought I would be debuting opposite him. He is an actor that I really look up to. He had successful films like '3 Idiots', 'Rang De Basanti' and all his characters have been so memorable."

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore, the film will release on October 26.

