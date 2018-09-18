Home Entertainment Hindi

Isha Ambani to marry before brother Akash, wedding likely in December

Isha's engagement will be held on 21 Septemeber and the enagement party has already been hosted at Antilia, house of Ambani's in South Mumbai.

18th September 2018

Isha Ambani. (Photo: Instagram)

By Online Desk

Isha Ambani, daughter of one of the world's richest man Mukesh Ambani is reportedly going to be married before her brother Akash Ambani.

According to some reports the pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur and enagement will take plae in an undisclosed location in Italy. By the end of November this year or starting week of December the wedding might happen before which the wedding ceremonies will go on for a week.



Akash Ambani got engaged to fiance Shloka Mehta in July this year in a grand ceremony attended by whos who of Bollywood and big names from country.

