Manoj Bajpayee interacts with army jawans at DPL Srinagar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee along with producer-director Krishna D K visited District Police Lines (DPL) in Srinagar and held interaction with the officers and jawans stationed there.

The 'Gali Guleiyan' actor lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality before also thanking Jammu and Kashmir Police for performing their job in a smooth manner despite challenging circumstances.

He also expressed that he has immense respect for the police as they provide a helping hand in the time of need.

Bajpayee also thanked the Srinagar police for organizing such a beautiful and meaningful interaction programme with the jawans and officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the interaction, the star shared many inspiring anecdotes from his life. He also conveyed that Bollywood has great regard for the services of the police and assured that his films would portray the valley's image positively.

Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarter thanked Bajpayee for visiting the jawans and spending some time with them.

The 49-year-old actor was last seen in 'Love Sonia', which also starred Mrunal Thakur, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, and Demi Moore.

The actor will next be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Sonchiriya', which is slated to hit the big screens in 2019. Bajpayee is also set to make his debut in the digital world with the web series titled 'The Family Man' which will be launched on Amazon Prime, next year.