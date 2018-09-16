Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee interacts with army jawans at DPL Srinagar

The 'Gali Guleiyan' actor lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality before also thanking Jammu and Kashmir Police for performing their job in a smooth manner.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee along with producer-director Krishna D K visited District Police Lines (DPL) in Srinagar and held interaction with the officers and jawans stationed there.

The 'Gali Guleiyan' actor lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality before also thanking Jammu and Kashmir Police for performing their job in a smooth manner despite challenging circumstances.

He also expressed that he has immense respect for the police as they provide a helping hand in the time of need.

Bajpayee also thanked the Srinagar police for organizing such a beautiful and meaningful interaction programme with the jawans and officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the interaction, the star shared many inspiring anecdotes from his life. He also conveyed that Bollywood has great regard for the services of the police and assured that his films would portray the valley's image positively.

Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarter thanked Bajpayee for visiting the jawans and spending some time with them.

The 49-year-old actor was last seen in 'Love Sonia', which also starred Mrunal Thakur, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, and Demi Moore.

The actor will next be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Sonchiriya', which is slated to hit the big screens in 2019. Bajpayee is also set to make his debut in the digital world with the web series titled 'The Family Man' which will be launched on Amazon Prime, next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee Krishna D K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju