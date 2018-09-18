Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to surpass audience expectation: Actor Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan also shared that director Aditya Datt has given him freedom to essay his role in his own way.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gulshan Devaiah.(Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is preparing for his 'bad guy' role in the third instalment of Vidyut Jammwal starrer "Commando", feels artistes should always surprise audience.

"There are certain expectations with franchises such as 'Commando 3'," the 40-year-old "Hunterrr" actor said in a statement.

"Besides giving the audience what they expect, I intend to give them something more." This is not the first time that Gulshan is playing a negative character, he has earlier played the antagonist in "Shaitaan" and "Hate Story".

Talking about his experience of "Commando 3", Gulshan said: "It was fun to be undergoing this process and trying new creative ways with my co-actors. I'm working with many of them for the first time, including Vidyut.

"The team is taking the story forward and coming up with something new as to what an action franchise can be in terms of storytelling and characters, based in current times with a commercial mass appeal."

Gulshan also shared that director Aditya Datt has given him freedom to essay his role in his own way.

"I'm trying to bring in my own creative interpretation of what a modern antagonist is. The makers did not have restriction and have given me the liberty to bring out the character in my own way.

"I've done all the research and have been preparing for the film for the past two months," he said.

The "Commando" series was introduced in 2011 with "Commando: A One Man Army". The second one was "Commando 2: The Black Money Trail". Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulshan Devaiah Commando actor bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo